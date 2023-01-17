Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Dr Likee, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has shockingly revealed gospel musician, Brother Sammy as his relative.

According to him, the controversial musician happens to be his direct brother.

Dr Likee disclosed this on the Delay show, stating he has the same father as Brother Sammy.

His revelation came up when asked why he has all these years kept issues about his family out of the public’s eye.



Admittedly, the actor noted it was a personal decision to keep family details discrete, adding it was the first time he has even opened up about his relationship with the musician.