Ghanaian comic actor and skit maker Dr Likee, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has jokingly proclaimed his desire to begin a romantic relationship with media personality Delay.

The actor told Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, that she has all the qualities he desires in a woman.

Dr Likee sat with the award-winning radio and television show host in a yet-to-be-fully-premiered interview, where he disclosed that he lives alone, hinting that he is still single.

When asked about his type of woman, Dr Likee boldly said to Delay that she is the type of woman he wants as a lover.

The actor further bragged about his bedroom prowess, saying he has what it takes to make her happy and yearning for more in the bedroom.

”You’re my type; you will give me all your property if you taste me once … Try street boy like me for once, and you would always love it,” he told Delay.

I swear can’t wait for this interview 😂😂, Aka Ebenezer Vs Delay 😂😂😂 i tear herr #TheDelayShow2023 pic.twitter.com/3HwVj2WwWJ — Alpha SarkCess🇬🇭😊♥️ (@AlphaSarkces) January 13, 2023

But the media personality, clearing the air over suggestions that Ras Nene might have a chance of winning her heart, tweeted “I haven’t fallen in love with anyone. Please allow me to do my work.”



I haven’t fallen in love with anyone. Please allow me to do my work. https://t.co/ADjTB9oZV8 — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 🐆🌙☀️ (@delayghana) January 16, 2023

