The much anticipated stage play to tell a humorous version of the birth of Christ came off at the National Theatre yesterday, kind courtesy Adom TV in collaboration with some Kumawood stars.

Ahead of the play, the characters who took the lead roles were left to the imagination of patrons, leaving them with more questions than answers.

However, the wait was over with Christiana Awuni, Michael Afranie, Don Little, Matilda Asare and Oboy Siki playing the royal family roles.

Matilda Asare played the role of Mary, Michael Afranie as Joseph and Yaw Dabo as Jesus, Kyinkyina Twan took the form of Angel Gabriel.

The three wise men were none other than Salinko, Atemuda and Kyekyeku who executed their roles beautifully.

The ever fearful Otali was the perfect fit for King Herold with his servants such as Oteele for gong beater, Shifu for spokesperson, and Wayoosi was the rich man in whose manger Christ was born.

The drama took the exact form of the biblical narration from the angel’s visit to the birth of Christ, the wise men’s visit etc.

Check out photos below: