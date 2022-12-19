Multitudes gathered at the National Theatre in wait of the rebirth of Jesus in a dramatic stage play Adom TV organized for this year’s Nine Lessons and Carols.

The December season is reserved for the remembrance of the Lord and saviour Jesus, hence Adom TV, which believes Christ is at work, set up yesterday the 18th to commemorate the birth of Christ and observe His divine importance.

Themed ‘Yesu Mpe Dede’, the patrons who have trooped to the venue were entertained by Kumawood stars including Don Little, Michael Afranie, Matilda Asare, Oteele, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, Otali, Okomfo Kolegae.

The night was dramatic with a touch of emotion as well as rib-crack scenes as the stars deliver a humorous version of the birth of Christ.

Hours before the start of the programme, hundreds of patrons were already seated, in anticipation of the big night.

Akua Akyere Memorial Youth Choir entertained the patrons with melodious gospel tunes as a show opener.

The show was hosted by Head of Religious Affairs, Kwamena Idan and assisted by two co-hosts, Anokyewaba and Abena Pokua Ahwinee

Check out photos below: