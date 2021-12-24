



Adom TV is uniting people across the country under one roof to watch favourite Kumawood stars relive the birth of Jesus Christ at the National Theatre today.

The exciting drama will have top Kumawood stars such as Ras Nene aka Dr Lykee, Vivian Jill, Christiana Awuni, Shifo among other notable stars who will be on stage to thrill patrons this yuletide.

The show will commence in two sessions; Patrons are expected to note that the curtain will roll up for the first show from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm and the last session will be from 8pm to 11pm.

Aside the drama, top music stars such as Keche, Piesie Esther, and Nsoromma Kids, including The Big Talent Show finalists and Akua Memorial Youth Choir will be present to grace the annual event.

If you are planning on stepping out with your family, friends or loved ones today then look no further and set your drive destination towards the National Theatre as Adom TV serves you joy with Nine Lessons and Carols.

The rate is 30 Cedis.