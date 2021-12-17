Son of Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has set a new record at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
At the 54th graduation ceremony of the university, Edward Akosah Danso, took 15 of the 21 awards from the School of Medical Sciences.
It makes him the first to have won such awards in the history of UCC.
Below are the awards won by COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s son who is also an old student of Prempeh College:
Overall Best Male Student
Overall Performance
Best Student in MB, ChB and Final part II
Best Graduating Pre- Clinical Student
Best Graduating Clinical Student
Best Graduating Male Student
Overall Best Student in Surgery
Best Student in Psychiatry
Best Graduating Student Psychological Medicine and Mental Health
Best Student in Obstetric and Gynaecology
Best Student in Community Medicine
Best Student in Physiology
Best Student in Biochemistry
Best Student in Anatomy