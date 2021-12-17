Son of Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has set a new record at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

At the 54th graduation ceremony of the university, Edward Akosah Danso, took 15 of the 21 awards from the School of Medical Sciences.

It makes him the first to have won such awards in the history of UCC.

Below are the awards won by COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s son who is also an old student of Prempeh College:

Overall Best Male Student

Overall Performance

Best Student in MB, ChB and Final part II

Best Graduating Pre- Clinical Student

Best Graduating Clinical Student

Best Graduating Male Student

Overall Best Student in Surgery

Best Student in Psychiatry

Best Graduating Student Psychological Medicine and Mental Health

Best Student in Obstetric and Gynaecology

Best Student in Community Medicine

Best Student in Physiology

Best Student in Biochemistry

Best Student in Anatomy