The Ghana Police Service has commenced anti-robbery and intelligence-based operations at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

Police say the move is aimed at arresting some three suspected armed robbers who shot and killed two police personnel on patrol duties.

The police administration made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and signed by its Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

“The Police Administration has launched a special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation to track down and arrest three suspected robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Zuarungu, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021,” it said.

Below is the full statement: