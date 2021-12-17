The Police say families of the two Zuarangu police officers who were killed by armed robbers on Wednesday will be offered psychological and trauma care.

This will ensure they are well equipped to tackle the tragic demise of their loved ones.

Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Adam Suley met their untimely demise when a gang robbing a business man at the Zuarangu market opened fire at them. The two were on routine patrols.

The bullets fired by the robbers pierced through the fuel tank of the motorbike and the tank exploded into flames, leading to their deaths.

The robbers made away with GH¢2,000.00.

In a press statement signed by Director General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Service noted it will leave no stone unturned and search every nook and cranny to ensure the robbers face justice for their callous act.

“We are assuring the families of the two deceased police officers and the general public that we are determined to get these suspected robbers arrested,” he said.

A special anti-robbery intelligence-led operation has been launched to track down and arrest the three suspected robbers who shot and killed two police officers.

Already, a GH₵50,000 bounty has been placed on the heads of the armed robbers to enable individuals who have knowledge on the whereabouts of the criminals to reach out to the service. This is to expedite investigations.

Also, a special anti-robbery taskforce is being deployed to assist the Upper East Regional Police Command in combating robbery and other violent crimes to safeguard lives and property.