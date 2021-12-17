Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has hinted that Parliament may be heading for another brawl as it prepares to debate the controversial e-levy policy in the 2022 budget.

Prof Gyampo says unlike previous instances where one party had a clear majority, the 8th Parliament requires more dialogue and consultations.

Speaking at the Solidaire Governance Forum held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, he urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be tactful when discussing matters of national interest.

“Somebody showed me a Bill that has been drafted and is being sent to Parliament about the e-levy and the rate is still 1.75%; if that is the case, then what is the outcome of the consensus-building and the consultations and the dialogues that were promised?

“At the end of the day, we know that Parliament, now, is hung and so if this gets to Parliament, there’s going to be another, if you don’t take care, brawl because the other side would want to hold on to their own, they may want to make sure that it doesn’t get passed because nothing has been done to it,” he said.

Prof Gyampo entreated leadership of both the Majority and the Minority Causes to avoid needless arguments and accusations that will keep the approval of the e-levy in a stalemate.

He wants them to appreciate the uniqueness of the current Parliament and act with mutual respect as well as listen to one another on salient issues.

“These things are needless when you have a country that is led by people who appreciate the dogmas of consensus building. Where are the wise people? Can’t people talk to those who are running affairs to appreciate the need to bring on board people who can dialogue?

“I tell you, we are going to have this kind of Parliament from now up to 2024. The earlier we learn the rudiments of sincere and genuine dialogue and consensus, the better for us,” he said.