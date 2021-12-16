The Police say two officers died on Wednesday while on patrol at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

It was a “Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service”, they said on Facebook, mourning the officers’ demise.

The Police said in line with its tradition, the families of the officers will be contacted and officially informed of their demise.

Again, the Police said it will “come up with details” after the families of the deceased officers are engaged.

Meanwhile, the public, who witnessed the cruel act, have been urged to assist with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.