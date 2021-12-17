The Ghana Police Service has shared detailed information about the gruesome murder of two police officers with the Zuarungu District Police Command in the Upper East Region on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to the Bolgatanga Police Command, at about 8:20pm Thursday, the Zuarungu District Command received a distress call that there was an ongoing robbery at the Zuarungu Market.

While the Command was mobilising its men to respond to the call, they received another distress call that two officers had been shot dead.

A team of Police officers, led by the Bolgatanga Divisional Commander Supt. Dela Dzansi and the Regional Crime Officer Supt. Reuben Dugah proceeded to the crime scene.

While there, they identified the two as Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Adam Suley.

At the crime scene, the team met a burnt Service motorbike (No. GP 2311) parked by the road in front of a provision shop. Also, five empty shells of AK 47 ammunitions and an empty shell of BB Cartridge ammunition were retrieved.

The Police interacted with the robbery victim, Baba Akolgo. He is a businessman aged 51 years.

He told the Police that three men entered his ‘provisions’ shop and demanded that he surrenders his money. This was done at gunpoint. He gave in and the robbers made away with GH¢2,000.00.

According to the Bolgatanga Police Command, these officers were on the Service motorbike No. GP 2311 for their routine patrols.

Before they embarked on their patrol, Constable Suley Adam at 7:00pm booked for the Service Rifle No. 79209; enquiries extended to the Zuarungu District Charge Office revealed.

During their patrol, the two officers chanced upon the robbery incident the Police had been notified of earlier and were attacked by the armed robbers, JoyNews’ Albert Sore reported.

The bullets fired by the robbers pierced through the fuel tank of the motorbike and the tank exploded into flames and partially burnt Constable Adam Suley.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Also, efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators. The Police Command has indicated that Zuarungu District is not a robbery-prone area. From March till now, the Police have not recorded more than two robberies.

The Police suspect the likelihood of local support during the robbery.

A GH₵50,000 bounty has been placed on the heads of the armed robbers. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has also commiserated with the families of the “fallen Heroes”.