National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) poster girl, Francisca Lamini, is a step closer to becoming a medical doctor in future.

The prodigy from the Keta Senior High Technical School has gained admission to the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School.

This was after her sterling performance in the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination. The results were released on December 8, 2021.

The science student passed the 2021 edition with distinction as she scored As in all the core and elective subjects.

The University of Ghana Medical School recently released its shortlisted applicants and young Lamini through hard work and commitment made it to the list.

She was also named the Most Outstanding Student at the 2021 NSMQ where Prempeh College emerged victors.