It’s back and promises to be more exciting with heart-wrenching moments, but who will make it to the grand academic decathlon for the 2024 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz?

Over 300 Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country will slug it out in a “scientific” showdown to book a seat at the national stage of this year’s competition.

The NSMQ train is beginning its trail in the national capital, Accra, and in the Bono region this week with fifty schools, including one-time champion, St. Thomas Aquinas, beginning their campaign for a second trophy from the regional qualifications.

It’s always an indescribable feeling when your school makes it to the national competition of the most anticipated battle of the wits.

The 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz is ready for another year of intense academic showdowns.

Bono region’s Sunyani SHS and Notre Dame SHS are joining 14 others to lock horns and aim for an appearance on the national stage.

2023 national debutants, Methodist SHS-Berekum and Goka SHTS, hope to shatter the ceiling yet again and cement their stance as one of the best schools in the region.

It’s not only going to be a thrilling or heart-wrenching experience for schools in the Bono region this week.

Greater Accra’s regional qualification will see one-time champions of the quiz, St. Thomas Aquinas, seeking to make a return to the hall of fame.

The Old Toms were sent packing by St. James Seminary SHS after qualifying to the one-eighth stage of last year’s competition as one of the top losing schools.

Accra Girls SHS and St. Mary’s Girls SHS remain two of the female schools in the region anticipating a qualification after at least three years of missing out.

The battle, they say, is not for the strongest but the swift. Who will make it to the national competition? Only time will tell…

