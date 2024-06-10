Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed that she walked out of her marriage because she was contributing more financially than her ex-husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

Abounce, the son of a late actress, Bukky Ajayi, married Yvonne at a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in February 2018.

The couple met in 2004 on the set of Tade Ogidan’s famous drama series, ‘Behind the Siege’.

Sadly, in March 2019, Yvonne confirmed that her then-one-year-old marriage crashed three months after she welcomed their son.

Speaking in the teaser of the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, the ‘Okafor Law’ actress said she regretted choosing love instead of money.

She stated that her ex-husband taking every joke as disrespect because he was older than her was also part of the reason for their divorce.

She said: “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would if it was the same person I got married to.

“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

In 2022, Yvonne revealed that her short-lived marriage and eventual divorce were a phase and that she appreciates the experience.

She also revealed she single-handedly went to the United States to deliver their child.

“When it was time to put his name, I said that as long as I carried all the burden, emotionally, financially and otherwise, I would put my surname with his surname.

“So I put a compound name, Jegede-Fawole. I told him I would remove Fawole if he didn’t accept that he was his child. When he came and took a picture with the baby, the bloggers finally left me alone because he had accepted that it was his child,” she added.

Since that day, she said, Abounce has never returned to their house.

“He has never called. His son turned one; no call, no text message to say happy birthday. I’m not even asking him to contact me. We no dey the same path again, but your gift dey my hand.

“I even dropped a message for his family members because I dreaded this moment when my child would wake up one day and say where my daddy is. And we got to that stage. I was shaken,” she added.

Despite being divorced, the actress described her ex-husband as a person with a kind heart, saying that was what informed her decision to marry him.

She also said that their issues while married were not enough to lead to a divorce, but unfortunately, they did.

Separation rumours began trailing their marriage some weeks after reports surfaced that Yvonne had moved out of her husband’s house.

Later in an interview, the actress revealed that she quit the marriage three months after she got pregnant with her son, Xavier.