President Akufo-Addo has stated that he would not violate the rules of natural justice because, in the court of public opinion, someone is found to be guilty of corruption before trial.

According to him, the rules of natural justice stipulate that no one shall be punished without due process; therefore, he will allow due process to take place rather than rush into condemning an individual because everyone says so.

His comment was in response to the 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, whom he said had described him as a clearing agent as far as corruption allegations against his appointees were concerned.

Speaking at a gathering to formally open ‘The Law House’ complex on Monday, June 10, President Akufo-Addo said although he did not support corruption and its related activities, he would not jump the gun and condemn people before a fair trial.

“I am sure we are all aware of the statement by the former president and perennial NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, stigmatising me as a clearing agent. For him, mere allegations are enough to merit the condemnation of an accused public official, especially one under my administration.”

“For my part and let me state it again for the record, I will not set aside due process and the rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me,” he said.

