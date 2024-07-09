President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will not be given a chance to win the 2024 general elections.

He argued that a President who was rejected in his second bid for re-election should not be allowed to return to power.

President Akufo-Addo pointed to former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kuffuor, and himself, all of whom served Ghana for two terms.

But he said Mr. Mahama served a single term and Ghanaians voted him out due to his incompetence.

Based on this backdrop, the President said there is no justification for the NDC flagbearer to be given another mandate ahead of the December polls.

“We will not allow him,” President Akufo-Addo said during the unveiling of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the ability of the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket to deliver on the job to the expectations of Ghanaians.

Unveiling the flagbearer of the NPP and the running mate at an earlier event at the Manhyia Palace, on Tuesday, July 9, President Akufo-Addo said he has worked with the two gentlemen and can vouched for them.

“I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate, they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

