The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised his selected running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described his running mate as a “problem solver and a generational thinker.”

This attribute, he says would compliment him hence his partnership with Napo for the 2024 general election.

“When I was selecting my vice presidential candidate, I looked for someone who could help me win the election with experience from the legislative branch since I was a banker and my search landed me in Ashanti region whom I chose Napo… He has insight, a problem solver and a generational thinker and I know we share the same vision,” he said.

According to him, he has confidence in Napo’s capabilities hoping, he would help in ‘breaking the 8’.

This comes at a time candidate has been tagged as arrogant.

But the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wondered the cause of this allegation, as he never saw that trait in the man he affectionately described as his son.

This notwithstanding, Asantehene advised the running mate to show humility as he joins the flagbearer ahead of the general election.

According to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, this is the only way to ensure the compatibility of the duo as the party seeks progress.

