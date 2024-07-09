Four more invigilators have been arrested at an examination centre at Santor, a community in Kpone in the Greater Accra Region, on Day Two of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (2024 BECE).

The teachers were allegedly solving questions for students from a preparatory school.

This brings to nine the total number of reported arrests of invigilators in just two days.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) expressed worry about the integrity of the invigilators provided by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, John Kapi, explained that the invigilators who have been arrested are not meeting expectations.

“We are trying to see what we can do to make an appeal to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service and see what message we can send across, to get the invigilators to sit up and do what is expected of them.”

He noted that, WAEC has not been in direct contact with every invigilator across the country to assess their qualifications.

“We know they are teachers and for us, teachers are supposed to have a certain pedigree in society so we expect that they will live up to expectations but unfortunately, it’s disappointing so far.”

“We have received several calls from some well-meaning Ghanaians who are drawing our attention to this. We are recording all the centres from which these calls have come, and when the scripts are here, we will do our own scrutiny and if there is anything found, we will do further investigations and take the appropriate actions.”

On the first day of the BECE, July 8, three teachers in Bekwai and 2 invigilators in the Bono Region were arrested for attempting to aid students to answer some questions during the BECE.

According to an educationist, Dr Peter Anti-Partey teachers have been advised to refrain from teaching students in the examination halls.

He suggested that WAEC should formally report such cases to the National Security Council to ensure that licenses of guilty teachers are revoked.

