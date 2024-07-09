The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been outdoored at the Kumasi Jubilee Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

He was presented to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the chiefs of Asanteman during the ceremony.

The scene at the event was lively with the arrival of key NPP figures, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party’s presidential candidate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Manhyia Palace for the presentation.

President Akufo-Addo arrived in a Lexus SUV, warmly greeting the gathered crowd.

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by enthusiastic supporters, arrived in his well-known “It is Possible” branded campaign bus, with chants celebrating both him and NAPO.

The event also saw the presence of national NPP leadership, prominent figures from the Akufo-Addo administration, and Members of Parliament from the Majority Caucus.

