The running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has arrived at the Manhyia Palace for his introduction to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Energy Minister and Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP) was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Opoku Prempeh.

The ceremony follows his unanimous endorsement by the NPP National Council on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

As a son of the royal family, NAPO, as he is popularly called, donned a colourful kente cloth and exchanged pleasantries with dignitaries in attendance.

President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia were also in attendance.

Mrs Opoku Prempeh on the other hand wore a white long dress with her hair tied in a ponytail.

She beamed with smiles as she walked beside her husband.

