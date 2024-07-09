Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have began massing up at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi ahead of the unveiling of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the 2024 running mate.

Currently, chiefs and other dignitaries have gathered at the Manhyia Palace for the first phase of the ceremony which is the official introduction to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Even though the event at Manhyia is yet to end, the teeming supporters are eagerly waiting at the Jubilee Park.

They are clad mainly in NPP t-shirts and other paraphernalia.

