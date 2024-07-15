The Founder and Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission, Engineer Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has advised Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to prioritise peace-building and consensus within the party to ensure victory in the 2024 general elections.

Apostle Safo highlighted the crucial role that unity and harmony play in strengthening the party’s support base and securing electoral success.

He urged Dr Prempeh not to relent in his efforts to foster unity among party members.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Dr Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo, to his Gomoa Mpota industrial hub on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Apostle Safo emphasised that as a party nearing its eighth year in government, internal disagreements among members are natural but need to be addressed promptly.

Dr Prempeh’s visit was at the behest of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who aims to integrate chieftaincy and religious leaders into his government if elected in 2024.

Dr Prempeh has been tasked with building consensus with these leaders to advance this agenda.

Apostle Safo further stressed the importance of internal cohesion following various internal party elections, noting that those who contested and did not win may feel disheartened.

“As we approach the elections, you and Dr Bawumia must strengthen the foundations of your party with peace and unity,” he noted.

