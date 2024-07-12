Reuters Anant Ambani and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai in January 2023
Celebrities, politicians and popstars from across the globe have arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of the youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Anant Ambani is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai city on Friday.

The wedding events began with parties and celebrations in March, before the family invited over 800 guests to join them on a cruise around Europe.

But Friday saw the arrival of some of the world’s most recognisable faces, as politics, power and celebrity mixed on the red carpet.

Among those who crossed the globe for the events were several prominent political leaders. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – accompanied by his wife Carrie – was seen dancing as he entered the venue with one of his young children.

His predecessor, Tony Blair, was also in attendance. He was joined by his wife Cherie. The pair sported traditional Indian attire and arrived just days after Mr Blair’s Labour Party returned to power in the UK.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian documented her arrival on Instagram, travelling with her sister Khloe. She hinted that their journey to the ceremony would be featured in the upcoming season of the Kardashians.

Sporting stars were also in attendance. Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni was accompanied by his family, while Fifa President Gianni Infantino was spotted hitting the red carpet with his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

WWE legend John Cena followed soon after, cracking jokes with photographers as he entered the venue.

Bollywood’s leading lights also dazzled. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The pair were seen grooving on the dance floor, according to Indian media.

Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a pink lehenga, while Ananya Panday – who is a bridesmaid – appeared in a tiger-print yellow lehenga embroidered with “Anant’s Brigade” on the back.

The couple’s wedding celebrations are likely to continue over several days. Parties have been reportedly planned for Saturday and Sunday and a grand reception is scheduled for Monday.

Reuters Tony Blair and his wife Cherie arriving at the weddingReuters
Former UK PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were among the political heavyweights in Mumbai
Instagram Kim KardashianInstagram
International celebrities including reality TV star Kim Kardashian are in Mumbai for the grand wedding on Friday
Instagram Kim and Khloe KardashianInstagram
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe were seen taking a ride on a tuk-tuk in the city
Getty Images Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 11, 2024 in MumbaiGetty Images
The who’s who of Bollywood are joining the celebrations. Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Friday
Getty Images Decorations at Antilia private residence of Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill on July 10, 2024 in MumbaiGetty Images
The Ambani residence in Mumbai has been lit up and decorated for the wedding
Reuters Folk musicians perform outside the home of businessman Mukesh Ambani ahead of his son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2024Reuters
Folk musicians performed outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home ahead of the wedding
Reuters A decorated vehicle rides past Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on July 3, 2024Reuters
A decorated vehicle rides past the Ambani residence
EPA WWE legend John Cena waves to reportersEPA
WWE legend John Cena joked with reporters as he walked the red carpet
Reuters Security guards patrol the residence of Mukesh Ambani during the haldi function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant beforeReuters
Security has been tightened around the house, while traffic restrictions are in place on the roads leading to and away from the wedding venue
Reliance Kriti Sanon Reliance
Actress Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a pink lehenga ahead of the wedding ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday
Reliance Ananya PandayReliance
Bollywood star and bridesmaid Ananya Panday appeared in a tiger-print yellow lehenga embroidered with “Anant’s Brigade” on the back
Reliance Madhuri DixitReliance
Actress and TV personality Madhuri Dixit was decked out in jewels and gold embroidery for the occasion
Reliance Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughterReliance
Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni arrived with his family
Reliance Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali KhanReliance
The children of actor Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan
Reliance A.R. Rahman and his wifeReliance
Grammy and Academy award-winning musician A.R. Rahman is reported to be performing at the wedding
Reliance RajinikanthReliance
Tamil actor Rajinikanth was seen dancing with the groom
Reliance Suhana and Aryan KhanReliance
Suhana and Aryan Khan, daughter and son of Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan
Reliance karan joharReliance
Indian filmmaker and TV personality Karan Johar dressed in a white kurta
ANI A video of Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani with their grandchildren played during the sangeet ceremonyANI
A video of Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani with their grandchildren was released at a pre-wedding ceremony last week
ANI Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant present a special perform during the sangeet ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on 6 JulyANI
The couple has also performed at some of their events
Getty Images Billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (centre R) alongwith his family attends a traditional wedding ritual ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, at his residence Antilia in Mumbai on July 3, 2024. Getty Images
Mukesh Ambani (centre right) attended a wedding ritual with his family at his residence last week
Reuters Actor Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrationsReuters
A host of Bollywood stars have been attending the celebrations over the past few months. Seen here, from left: Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during the pre-wedding celebrations in March
Reuters Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024Reuters
Bollywood icons Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March
Reuters Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024.Reuters
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the red carpet before a pre-wedding ritual last week
Reuters Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Rihanna, Isha Piramal, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani react during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024Reuters
Pop icon Rihanna’s performance at the celebrations in Jamnagar made global headlines
Instagram Justin Bieber performing at a party for the AmbanisInstagram
This week, as the final set of celebrations kicked off in Mumbai, popstar Justin Bieber performed for the wedding party