Celebrities, politicians and popstars from across the globe have arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of the youngest son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Anant Ambani is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai city on Friday.

The wedding events began with parties and celebrations in March, before the family invited over 800 guests to join them on a cruise around Europe.

But Friday saw the arrival of some of the world’s most recognisable faces, as politics, power and celebrity mixed on the red carpet.

Among those who crossed the globe for the events were several prominent political leaders. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – accompanied by his wife Carrie – was seen dancing as he entered the venue with one of his young children.

His predecessor, Tony Blair, was also in attendance. He was joined by his wife Cherie. The pair sported traditional Indian attire and arrived just days after Mr Blair’s Labour Party returned to power in the UK.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian documented her arrival on Instagram, travelling with her sister Khloe. She hinted that their journey to the ceremony would be featured in the upcoming season of the Kardashians.

Sporting stars were also in attendance. Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni was accompanied by his family, while Fifa President Gianni Infantino was spotted hitting the red carpet with his wife Leena Al Ashqar.

WWE legend John Cena followed soon after, cracking jokes with photographers as he entered the venue.

Bollywood’s leading lights also dazzled. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The pair were seen grooving on the dance floor, according to Indian media.

Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a pink lehenga, while Ananya Panday – who is a bridesmaid – appeared in a tiger-print yellow lehenga embroidered with “Anant’s Brigade” on the back.

The couple’s wedding celebrations are likely to continue over several days. Parties have been reportedly planned for Saturday and Sunday and a grand reception is scheduled for Monday.