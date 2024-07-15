Liquidity on the money market remained tight as the government missed its treasury bill target by GH¢252.72 million.
According to auction results from the Bank of Ghana, the government got GH¢4.468 billion from the T-bills auction.
All the bids tendered were accepted.
About GH¢3.54 billion were received for the 91-day bill, representing 73.9% of the total bids.
With regard to the 182-day bill, GH¢782 million were mobilised. This constituted 16.33% of the total bids.
Also, GH¢165.3 million was gotten for the one-year bill.
Meanwhile, interest rates remained unchanged from the previous week.
The yield on the 91-day bill stood at 24.78%.
That of the 182-day bill was 26.74%.
The rate on the 364-day bill was also 27.78%.
In July 2024, the government requires an average weekly bid of GH¢3.5 billion to refinance maturing treasury bills.
Investors will however continue to favour the shorter end of the yield curve.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS SUBMITTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|3.540 billion
|3.540 billion
|182 Day Bill
|782.00 million
|782.00 million
|364 Day Bill
|165.3 million
|165.3 million
|Total
|4.788 billion
|4.788 billion
|Target
|4.721 billion
READ ALSO: