Upcoming artiste, Wyllbee has been lynched at Tanoso in the Ashanti Region.

According to the report, the upcoming musician allegedly visited his girlfriend but met his untimely demise while returning from the place at dawn.

The said lady according to the information gathered by is engaged to a Ghanaian based in Brazil, and she lives in the same house with her in-laws.

While sneaking out of the house, some people in the neighborhood allegedly mistook him for a thief and beat him to pulp.

According to reports, Wyllbee told the angry mob to verify his identity from his lover.

But to protect her marriage, the lover is said to have denied knowing the artiste, leaving him to his own fate.

This infuriated the angry residents who proceeded to lynched him.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and Police in Tanoso-Abuakwa have commenced investigation into the matter.