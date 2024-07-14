The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, has apologized to his wife after mistakenly claiming Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh comment about Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy was old.

This was his wife, Aisha Baako and another lady expressed concerns about NAPO comments.

The veteran journalist insisted that, the comments were not recent but from years ago during discussions about the Free SHS policy.

However, Mr. Baako said he saw the video on Facebook and realised he had misled the women.

This blunder, he explained, is due to his inability to monitor the event in real-time, he initially dismissed concerns by his wife and another woman.

Reflecting on the incident on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on July 11, 2024, Mr. Baako said, “I couldn’t monitor what happened in Kumasi, so in the evening, I was at the base, and Aisha called me that this is what NAPO has said and she felt so uncomfortable with it. So, I was like, are you sure? And she said yes, NAPO has said that.

“So, I told her that NAPO had said the same thing some years ago about the Free SHS policy, so it is not current, but it was years ago. We ended up arguing because she was insisting that it was current.”

He continued, “Then I had another text message from Yaaba Bonney Coffee Shop, so I told her that this is an old script, so she should forget because it was mischievous.

“But late at night, when I scanned Facebook and saw the video, I realized that I had made a mistake by misinforming the two ladies. I have sent an apology to my wife, and she said she wouldn’t accept it because I argue by heart without background. And I have sent Yaaba also a message for misrepresenting the situation.”

