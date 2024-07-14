The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interlocutory injunction to stop the ongoing strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

CETAG had initiated the strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, to protest the government’s delay in implementing an arbitral award and the negotiated service conditions.

Despite an order from the NLC on June 20 to end the strike, CETAG continued their action, leading the Commission to pursue legal action to enforce the arbitral award in CETAG’s favour.

The NLC’s injunction now prevents CETAG from continuing the strike.

The commission is requesting the court to restrain CETAG’s Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees, or any other individuals from further participating in the strike.

“Counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein shall pray this Honourable Court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Respondent herein, whether by Itself, Its Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees or other persons from further embarking on their strike action which they commenced from 14th June 2024.”

The Commission is seeking an order to compel CETAG to comply with its directive, dated June 21, 2024, and call off the strike action.

“AND FOR an order compelling the Respondent herein, whether by Itself, the Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees or other persons to comply with the Directive of the National Labour Commission dated 2Is1 June, 2024 to call off the strike action upon grounds contained in the accompanying affidavit and for any further orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit.”

The Court will be moved on Thursday, July 18, for a hearing.

