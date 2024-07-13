The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North Constituency of the Volta Region has expressed immense excitement over the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The constituency’s members believe that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with the national council, has made an excellent choice, given Dr Opoku Prempeh’s extensive experience and impressive track record.

According to the press release signed by the constituency Secretary, Alex Mensah Adenyo, and supervised by the Chairman, Godfred Root Kudarlor, throughout his public service career, particularly as a minister in the current government, Dr Opoku Prempeh has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and progressive change.

His tenure as the Minister of Education saw significant transformations, including numerous GetFund projects, the construction of new classroom blocks, and scholarships for high school students.

According to him, at the Energy Ministry where he served as Minister until his recent resignation, his leadership has brought relative stability to the energy sector and tangible benefits to the Akatsi North constituency.

Under Dr Opoku Prempeh’s leadership, the constituency has received numerous streetlights, enhancing safety and security for residents. Additionally, his recent initiative to release 99 LV poles will extend electricity to five communities namely Glime, Ekpekope, Sodokpokorpe, Kudzeagbakope, and Nyitawuta.

According to Mr Godfred Root Kudalor, the Akatsi North NPP is optimistic that Dr Opoku Prempeh’s elevation to the vice presidency will bring continued benefits to the constituency.

Mr Kudalor however urged all to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for president and Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu for MP, expressing confidence that this leadership trio will drive significant development in Akatsi North.

“We have absolute confidence that the pair of Dr Bawumia and Dr Opoku Prempeh as president and vice-president, along with Hon. Ofosu as MP, will ensure continued massive development in Akatsi North,” the constituency stated.