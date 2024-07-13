Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has shared that participating in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was a significant milestone in his life.

The 34-year-old made this statement while speaking as a guest lecturer at the University of Ghana during a lecture on Sports Psychology on Friday.

In his speech, Ayew emphasized the critical role of sports psychology for elite athletes and recounted his experiences with the Black Stars.

The 2008 AFCON, hosted by Ghana and marking Ayew’s debut in an international tournament, remains a cherished memory for him.

“Competing at the 2008 AFCON was one of the biggest moments in my life. As a young person with dreams, having them realized in such a moment is incomparable,” he said.

Ayew also reflected on the heartbreak of losing his second AFCON final in 2015, when Ghana was defeated by Côte d’Ivoire in a penalty shootout.

“It’s part of our sport and the mental challenges we face. Sometimes you fall deeply, but you have to rise and continue,” he stated.

Andre Ayew was not selected by coach Otto Addo for last month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.