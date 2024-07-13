The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, represented the nation at the 2024 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The event, themed “Strengthening Partnerships at the Local Level for Effective Service Delivery: VLR as a Tool for Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development,” underscored the critical role of Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Assafuah emphasised the importance of robust local partnerships and the strategic implementation of VLRs as pivotal tools for poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Reflecting President Akufo-Addo’s enduring commitment to the SDGs, Mr Assafuah quoted the President as saying, “We must do everything within our power to achieve the goals and save our people from the indignity associated with poverty and underdevelopment.”

The forum provided a platform for insightful discussions on how VLRs can effectively integrate local initiatives with global objectives.

Mr Assafuah proudly emphasised Ghana’s unwavering commitment and significant progress in this domain, showcasing the nation’s dedication to promoting sustainable growth through localized efforts.

“By fostering strong partnerships and leveraging the power of VLRs, we can transform our communities and create a brighter, more sustainable future for all,” he stated.