The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects in a viral video threatening to harm anyone they meet at night.

The suspects, Isaac Ampong alias Bullet, Emmanuel Buah alias Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, were apprehended on July 12, 2024.

They are currently in Police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the Service assured the public that all suspects would be taken through the due process of the law.

The authorities emphasised their commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that any threats to the community are addressed promptly and effectively.

The police have called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help prevent crime and enhance national security.

Below is the full statement