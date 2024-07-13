FC Samartex owner, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire has charged the playing body to represent Ghana with honour and make the club’s supporters Ghana proud in the CAF Champions League.

The Timber Giants will be making their maiden appearance in the prestigious CAF inter-club competition after winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title under Nurudeen Amadu.

Addressing the players at their camping base at Safari Valley in the Eastern region, Dr Nsenkyire emphasized the importance of a unified and multifaceted effort, where each player brings their unique strengths and skills to the table to strive for excellence and make a lasting impact.

“Lads, we cannot let Ghana and our supporters down so let’s put in a prismatic fight to hoist the flag of Ghana in a remarkable way,” he said.

“Let’s bring our individual abilities to the table to write a very good story for ourselves,” Dr Nsenkyire added.

The Green and White lads will play as a guest to Victoria United FC in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League in Cameroon before hosting them at the Accra Sports Stadium for the second leg.

The preliminary round, scheduled for August, promises an exciting start for Samartex, with the winner advancing to meet either ASGNN of Niger or Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic in September’s second round.

Samartex aims to make a mark in their debut Champions League campaign and views the upcoming matches as an opportunity to showcase their prowess on the continental stage.