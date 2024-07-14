Parliament has laid a Legislative Instrument (L.I) seeking to amend portions of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012.

The new changes, when passed, will grant Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers of State privileges previously reserved for emergency and specialised vehicles.

The amendment of Regulation 74 of LI 2180 will now permit the fitting of sirens or bells as warning appliances on specific classes of vehicles, including those owned by justices of the Supreme Court, Members of Parliament, and Ministers of State.

This implies that if there is traffic in town, these individuals can use the siren to make their way through.

Additionally, an amendment of Regulation 166 of LI 2180 indicates that speed limit regulations will no longer apply to MPs and Ministers of State.

In December 2020, Parliament passed into law the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020 which introduces stiffer punishment for road traffic offenders whose actions lead to the death of an unborn child.

This is the first time a private member’s Bill proposed by Members of Parliament (MPs) was approved by Parliament.

