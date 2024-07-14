The chief of Kuyuli in the Tatale Sanguli constituency, Ubore Nambu Jakobiki IV, has praised NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a man of his words.

During a campaign tour meeting with stakeholders and opinion leaders, the Chief expressed admiration for Dr Bawumia’s commitment to fulfilling pledges made to the constituency.

According to the Chief, Dr Bawumia has fulfilled promises and commitments he made to the constituency, demonstrating his reliability and trustworthiness as a leader.

He highlighted improvements in infrastructure, specifically roads that have facilitated easier travel between Tatale and Tamale.

“The chiefs and people of Tatale will not turn our backs to you. We will stand solidly behind you. In fact in 2020, I was privileged to be the moderator of your rally here in Tatale and my late paramount chief made a clarion call on this road. Today we wish he was alive to meet with you but God has done his part.”

“Today we comfortably travel from Tatale to Tamale without having to change our clothes unlike before. Our women, when thy were delivering and had to be referred, the ‘azonto’ dance on the road is now a thing of the past. So we are giving you all the assurance that the people of Tatale are much grateful to the government of NPP and we don’t want to retrogress, we want to make progress,” he said.

The chief expressed hope in Dr Bawumia’s re-election to achieve anticipated developmental goals.

“In making progress, it is wise to choose a man God has sent who will have the opportunity to serve us for two terms so that, our much anticipated development will become a reality.”

