The Director of Communications and Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has commended the running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his apology regarding the controversial Kwame Nkrumah comment.

In an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he described NAPO’s apology as demonstrating “maturity and leadership.”

According to him, the apology reflects positively on Dr Opoku Prempeh’s character emphasizing the importance of giving credit to the NPP running mate rather than criticising him.

“NAPO has apologized and I think that it shows the way,” he added on Saturday, July 13.

He pointed out that other leaders, including former President Mahama, have made similar or worse comments without facing similar accountability.

“We’ve seen leaders including former president Mahama make worst comments and he hasn’t even had the course to think that he has to come and apologise so that alone is leadership and maturity that he has shown,” he stated.

On July 9, during Dr Opoku Prempeh’s unveiling ceremony in Kumasi, he declared that no president has developed the nation like President Akufo-Addo, including Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He asserted that Nkrumah’s tenure saw fewer accomplishments compared to President Akufo-Addo’s.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s comments faced significant backlash, prompting him to eventually issue an apology after initially defending his position.

However, Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, said Dr Opoku Prempeh’s comments on Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, were politically incorrect.

According to Bentil, these remarks were out of place and disrespectful to the legacy of the great leader, arguing that Dr Prempeh’s comments only provided a political advantage to his opponents.

“What Napo did weakens his friends and strengthens his enemies. It has nothing to do with arrogance. It is strategically inept. It is emotionally unintelligent. Kwame Nkrumah is the greatest African of the last millennium.