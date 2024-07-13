Andre Ayew has called for support for the current Black Stars squad, dismissing the perceived lack of patriotism.

The senior national team in recent times have struggled to win games and has suffered back-to-back AFCON group phase elimination.

The players have been criticized due to their performance.

However, the 34-year-old, speaking as a guest lecturer during a sports psychology class at the University of Ghana on Friday said patriotism has never been in doubt as far as the players are concerned.

Ayew added that, the players are committed and dedicated to representing the country and winning laurels, something Ghanaians have not seen in recent times.

“Yes, I can sit here and say that the team is patriotic. The team wants to win. We are all Ghanaians, and we are in a team with a different generation of players. Coming up psychologically, everyone needs to understand what Ghana football means to the people of the country,” Ayew said.

“Today we have a young squad, who are now understanding bit by bit everything that is coming. They started early, we had players who played for Liberty Professionals, and Hearts of Oak in Ghana before leaving the country. Today most of the players leave very early, very early so they cultivate the outside mentality easier. So, when they come home, they must readapt themselves.

“The patriotism has nothing to do with the psychology, they want to play: if not they won’t wear the jersey. What they need is patience and the job will be done,” he added.

Andre Ayew was recently left out of Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic last month.

Ayew is currently in Ghana as search for a new club continues following the expiration of his deal with Ligue 1 side Le Havre.