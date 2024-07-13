The driver of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who died in an accident at Bunso, Kwesi Atta, popularly known as Champion Atta, has been laid to rest at Gomoa Kweikrom in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Adom News reported that, the driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser died on the spot, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was returning from the funeral of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Captain Kodah, Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, NPP Parliament Candidate for Gomoa East Kojo Asamanyi, colleague drivers, military officers, and other presidential staffers joined Nananom and families to bury Kwesi Atta.

The 50-year-old man left behind a wife and six children.

The government has pledged to provide scholarships to the children and support the wife since her husband died in the line of duty.

In an interview with Adom News, Gomoa East NPP Parliamentary candidate, Kojo Asamanyi, speaking on behalf of the President, consoled the family and described Kwesi Atta as a hardworking person.