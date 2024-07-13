​​​​​​​Development Communicators have been urged to provide solutions that can drive positive change in Ghanaian society.

The call was made by H.E Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, at the official launch of the Association of Professional Development Communicators (APDC) – Ghana held at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Friday, July 5, 2024.

In his address, H.E Kheir emphasized the important role development communicators play in society as bridges between the people and government.

He noted that Ghana, like many nations, faces various domestic and global challenges impacting areas such as the economy, human rights, climate change and gender inequality.

“Development is a broad and inclusive concept which requires efforts from all sectors to achieve,” noted the Ambassador.

He commended the launch of the APDC-Ghana, saying it comes at a better time Ghanaians are yeaning for real development that will impact their lives.

H.E Kheir, who is also Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana encouraged development communicators to use their platforms to promote solutions that can accelerate Ghana’s economic growth and prosperity in a sustainable manner.

As bridges between citizens and leadership, the Ambassador stressed that development communicators have a role in driving positive change through solution-based communication.

“They are not only interested in getting information but more importantly, providing solutions. These solutions are the waves that bring change in our societies,” he stated.

The launch event, which was well-attended by communication professionals, stressed the importance of development communicators in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).