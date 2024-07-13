The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the support of the people of Nanung in the upcoming December elections.

He made this known during his campaign tour in Bimbilla, in the Northern region.

He said, unlike former President John Mahama, who can only serve for four years, he has the potential to serve for eight years.

Dr. Bawumia urged the people to give him a chance to be President, assuring them that if he fails to deliver, they can reject him for a second term.

“I am the Vice President; I’ve not been president yet and I want to plead with you, I am going to the contest with my senior John Mahama, he has been president before, and when he comes, he has only four years.

“When I come, I have eight years, so, if you look at the presidency, do we want four years or eight? After four years, he won’t come but I will come for renewal, so please give me the chance, so that I can be accountable”he stated.

Nyelinbolgu Naa Dassana Andani Yakubu, the regent of Bimbilla, pledged full support for Dr. Bawumia, acknowledging the positive contributions of the NPP government in the constituency.

The regent expressed hope that if Dr. Bawumia wins, he will establish a health institution, upgrade the Bimbilla Municipal hospital, establish a university, and improve the water supply to Nanung.

