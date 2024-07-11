His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, Vice President and Flagbearer of our esteemed New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, Chairman of our party, Mr. Stephen Ntim, distinguished members of the NPP NEC, Fellow Ministers and parliamentarians, patriots, and fellow Ghanaians, today marks a significant and historic day for our party and our nation.

It is a great day because our party, and indeed Ghana, has once again demonstrated that hard work and patience are virtues still valued by this nation and my appointment is a testament to this.

The journey to electing a running mate for our great party has been a challenging one, not due to a lack of capable men and women, but because of the abundance of excellent choices.

I consider my selection to be a humbling experience rather than one of superiority.

The many names considered alongside mine are distinguished in their own right, with some beginning their political careers long before I did.

I extend my gratitude to all those who were considered for this role or aspired to it, and I assure you of my utmost respect.

Now, I would like to address the topic that has garnered much attention since the media announced my nomination – the so-called “arrogance of Napo.”

Fellow Ghanaians, while it is essential to separate royalty from politics, I cannot entirely dissociate my royal heritage from who I am.

I mention this not out of pride, but to highlight that my upbringing instilled a deep respect for people from diverse backgrounds.

In addition to my royal background, my medical profession demands adherence to high standards, as any compromise could endanger lives.

This commitment to results has sometimes caused friction in my efforts to get things done. While I do not regret the outcomes achieved through this approach, I regret and apologize for any hurt caused along the way.

I am known for my determination to achieve results hence my strong advocacy and firm stance on issues may sometimes be perceived as arrogance, but my true intention has always been to achieve positive outcomes.

My fellow Ghanaians, I assure you that I will work with your feedback to foster an understanding based on mutual respect.

In the coming days, I will visit you in your homes, shops, and workplaces to share the vision of our leader, Dr. Bawumia, as we seek your support to propel this country forward.

Thank you.

Editor’s note: This is a satirical piece based on recent events. All words and expressions in this piece are that of the writer and no one else.