Director of Communications and spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama never introduced the free Senior high School (SHS) policy.

He said the policy was initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and not former President Mahama.

Mr. Aboagye’s statement follows comments made by Mahama during a recent media event where he claimed that the NDC introduced free SHS and indicated no intention to cancel it if re-elected.

This claim has sparked public debate, with many questioning Mr. Mahama’s consistency given his past criticisms of the policy.

In response to these developments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Aboagye said Mr. Mahama keeps throwing dust into eyes of Ghanaians.

“Mahama keeps committing blunders by falsely claiming credit for free SHS; he never introduced it” he stressed.

He indicated instances where Mr. Mahama and the NDC opposed the policy when it was proposed in 2012 and 2016.

Mr. Aboagye charged Mr. Mahama to commend President Akufo-Addo for the visionary policy instead of claiming credit for it.

“If they find the policy attractive now, they should support it” he added.

