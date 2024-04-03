Ahead of the December polls, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged his political opponents not to resort to bloodshed and confusion in the quest for power.

This, according to the Vice President, is because such moves will be in vain.

Though not widespread, electoral violence in previous elections has adversely affected lives and property, and in some cases resulted in deaths.

But speaking at the 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan at Parliament on Tuesday, Dr Bawumia reminded the political class to be guided by actions that will preserve the peace of the country even after the elections.

“Allah has told us in Qur’an chapter 3 verse 26 that ‘Sovereignty and power belongs to Allah. He gives sovereignty and power to whom He wills’.

“The Christian faith similarly shares the same view. So it is important for all of us to go about the electoral process peacefully, knowing that we cause confusion and mayhem in vain because God’s will will always prevail.”

The comment by the Vice President comes days after the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), delivered a strong rebuttal to Bryan Acheampong’s assertions that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC.

Mr. George Opare Addo emphasized that if the Agric Minister truly stands by his words, he should demonstrate his commitment when the time comes for a transition of power.

“I have issued a stern warning to Bryan Acheampong and those in the NPP who share his mindset. I personally delivered the message to him in Abetifi, his hometown, so he hears it loud and clear. If they have the courage, they should confront us on election day, December 7, 2024.

“President John Dramani Mahama will emerge victorious in the December elections and assume the presidency of Ghana. We, the NDC Youth Wing, will not hesitate to take drastic measures against anyone who dares to obstruct the free will and constitutional processes of our nation.

“We are prepared to respond aggressively to any misbehaviour by an election officer or an agent of this failed ruling government who attempts to thwart the will of the people on December 7, 2024. No one should dare play games with the NDC and the people of Ghana. Let it be known,” he wrote on social media.

But Dr Bawumia insists that “no single life should be lost” because of the elections.

He also used the platform to appeal for tolerance before, during and after the electoral process.

“No property should be destroyed and no relationship should be ruined because of differences in our political views,” he added.

