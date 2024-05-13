It was a beautiful and pleasant moment for Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah as she met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The trio in a video shared on Miss Appiah’s Instagram page were spotted in hearty conversations as they beamed with smiles.

The actress revealed that, she met the couple over the weekend, and it was an honour for her.

Jackie met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Delborough Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The couple landed in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day private visit to the West African nation, during which they met with wounded soldiers and visited local charities.

The visit follows Nigeria’s membership in the Invictus community.

The Prince launched the Invictus Games, a sport event for military personnel wounded in action, in 2014.

Last year, Nigeria debuted at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, winning gold and bronze medals and becoming the first African country to participate in the event.

Following the event in Dusseldorf, Germany, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar expressed interest in hosting the games.

