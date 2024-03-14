Damien Agyemang, the son of popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has captivated many with his latest social media post, showcasing his striking appearance.

Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Damien sported a pair of vibrant green bell-bottom trousers, elegantly paired with a crisp white short-sleeved t-shirt.

Enhancing his ensemble, he adorned a shimmering star-studded earrings and luxurious Van Cleef bracelets.

His looks was further accentuated by stylish spectacles with striking orange lenses.

Completing his look, Damien opted for a sleek black leather slipper.

The captivating photographs were taken within the lavish confines of his mother’s opulent mansion, adding an extra layer of allure to his appearance.

