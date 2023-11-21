Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah and Nigerian screen icon, Mercy Johnson have taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing their dance prowess to Phyno’s hit track, “Do I.”

The energetic dance performance, shared by Mercy Johnson on her TikTok page, quickly became a sensation, surprising fans with the lively side of Jackie Appiah.

The TikTok video, which amassed thousands of views within hours, featured the dynamic duo joyfully moving to the rhythm, revealing a playful and carefree side of Jackie Appiah that fans rarely get to see.

Known for her composed demeanor, Jackie effortlessly matched steps with Mercy Johnson, creating a delightful spectacle that left fans in awe.

The chemistry between the two actress was palpable, and viewers couldn’t help but smile at the genuine camaraderie on display.

The unexpected and entertaining dance video not only showcased their individual talents but also highlighted the strong bond between Ghanaian and Nigerian movie stars.

Watch video below