Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, is heartbroken over the death of two family members.

The deceased, according to Mr Akpaloo are his aunty and elder brother.

He announced this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday though he did not give details on the circumstances which led to the deaths.

The aunty, he noted passed last week Wednesday.

“My brother who was a medical doctor died first and the funeral was set for December 2, 2023, then now my aunty. So I’m very devastated,” he said.

