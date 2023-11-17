The General Officer Commanding Central Command, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang-Prempeh has admonished Ghanaians to swiftly release information to the security services anytime they identify suspicious characters in the society.

He said the move is part of the Interior Ministry’s “If you see something, say something” campaign.

The Commander made this call during a military raid operation conducted by officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Ambulance Service.

According to JoyNews‘ correspondent, Anass Sabit, the team went out in full force to rescue four Ghanaians kidnapped by a suspected terrorist group allegedly hiding at the outskirts of Techiman and whose members are said to be foreigners.

After the successful operation, the team from the Ghana Police Service, the Immigration Service and the Ambulance Service were called to duty to arrest the suspects as well as provide medical assistance to the injured who were shot in the process.

Brigadier General Agyemang-Prempeh stated that a raid is conducted when any civilian has been captured by a rebel or undesirable elements in the society who keep them for ransom, or to undermine the strength of the security forces.

He emphasised the need for a successful operation without harming victims and called on Ghanaians to look out for persons who portray odd behaviours in the society.

“Our message to them is that we depend on them for information because they live in the area and know who come in as strangers and are going to do anything bad so anything that they see that is suspicious and of security interest, they should inform their local leaders even if they can’t go to the police station or the security agencies.”

He further noted that these leaders will relay the information to the security agencies to take proactive measures to contain any undesirable situation in the society.

The Commanding Officer of the Ghana Army also added that the recent spike in security crisis in neigbouring West African countries serves as a signal for internal security alert.

Brigadier General Agyemang-Prempeh called for enough measures to be taken to help contain the situation, particularly along the country’s borders.

Watch the video above: