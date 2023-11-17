Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has reiterated plans to cancel the teacher licensure exams when elected President in the 2024 election.

The former President has said the exams is needless, hence his decision to scrap it.

Speaking at Wenchi in the Bono region as part of his ongoing Building Ghana Tour, Mr Mahama asserted that, teachers already take such exams at every stage of their training.

“This is unnecessary. In our next administration, we will cancel the licensure exams,” he declared.

This is not the first time Mr Mahama has made such a promise.

In his 2020 manifesto, he promised to abolish the exams, which to him deny several qualified teachers employment opportunities.

“We will abolish the obnoxious licensure exams for teacher trainees and restore the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates. Let me state unequivocally that, no teacher trainee graduate will be denied posting or employment under the next Mahama government,” he stated.

