New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ablekuma North Parliamentary Candidate, Nana Akua Afriyie, has described herself as the queen of development the constituency needs.

As a one-time Member of Parliament(MP), Nana Akua has said constituents can testify to her visible track record.

This according to her ranges from hospital projects, classroom blocks, scholarship scheme among others which constituents from all political divides have benefitted from.

She was speaking on Asempa FM’s Constituency Watch when the production crew stopped its train ahead of the December 7 election.

“I am a queen of development. I have a track record that the NDC cannot match. Hospitals, classrooms, and annual packages for teachers among others.

“Under the NDC, there was no furniture in the schools but as former MP, I provided for all the schools and lobbied for the construction of an 18-unit classroom block at Kwashieman which the MCE has seen to its completion,” she touted.

She expressed confidence that, she will emerge victorious as the grounds look fertile in her favour, adding she will complete her unfinished businesses.

But on the part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ewurabena Aubynn, 2024 is time for a new beginning in Ablekuma North.

She stated that, the NPP despite its dominance has done very little for the constituency.

Ewurabena therefore urged constituents to rally behind the NDC which has better policies and programmes to ensure the youth of Ghana are positioned at the forefront in their next government.

