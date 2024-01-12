Former Ablekuma North Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, says she hopes to win the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because she has unfinished business.

The one-time MP lost her seat in June 2020 to the incumbent MP, Sheila Bartels.

Sheila had 518 votes while Nana Akua Afriyie who was part of three other contenders polled 315.

She was subsequently appointed as the Deputy Ambassador to China.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday ahead of the election set for January 27, Nana Akua said she has learnt his lessons and is in the right place to win the primary and also the general election.

She expressed confidence that, she will emerge victorious as the grounds look fertile in her favour.

“There are several projects I started but couldn’t finished including a 32-bed hospital and now they have been abandoned. So I need to come back and finished all those projects and start new ones,” she said.

Asked why she lost despite several social interventions, she replied, “I think it was money. I lost my father and husband prior to the election and I had spent all my money on medical bills. I also couldn’t get the chance to actively campaign because I was observing widowhood rites.”

